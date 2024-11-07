Who is Usha Vance, the First Indian-American Woman Set to Become Second Lady of the US?

Sentinel Digital Desk
Indian-American lawyer Usha Chilukuri Vance is set to make history as the first Indian-American Second Lady of the United States. Her path to this role follows the victory of Donald Trump and her husband, Ohio Senator JD Vance, in the presidential election.
Usha was by her husband JD Vance’s side as Donald Trump declared victory on Wednesday, marking Trump’s return to the White House. This moment symbolizes Usha’s remarkable journey from her immigrant roots to a national stage.
Raised in a San Diego suburb, Usha stood out for her academic achievements and leadership. Known as a dedicated bookworm, she excelled in her studies, earning degrees from Cambridge and Yale Law School, and later working as a civil litigation attorney.
Before her rise in the political world, Usha clerked for Supreme Court justices and worked at Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP. Her work ethic and brilliance have always stood out, earning her respect in every field she entered.
Usha and JD Vance met at Yale Law School and married in 2014. They celebrated their union with a Hindu blessing ceremony and have three children: Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel, making their family an inspiring example of modern American diversity.
Despite her growing public profile, Usha remains deeply connected to her roots. Her ancestral village, Vadluru in Andhra Pradesh, is often highlighted as a reminder of her heritage. JD Vance has often praised Usha, calling her "way more accomplished" than himself, reflecting her brilliance and dedication.