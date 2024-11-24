WHO Reaffirms Mpox Outbreak as Ongoing Public Health Emergency Amid Rising Cases Worldwide

Sentinel Digital Desk
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that the ongoing mpox outbreak is still a public health emergency. This decision is due to the rising number of cases, global spread, and difficulties in managing the situation.
The outbreak, which began in August, is linked to a new mpox variant, clade Ib. This variant emerged from the Democratic Republic of Congo and has spread to countries including the UK, Germany, Sweden, and India.
As of September 24, 2024, India has reported 32 cases of mpox since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a public health emergency in 2022. The first case in India was reported on July 14, 2022 in Kerala, and the first locally transmitted case was reported in Delhi on July 24, 2022.
In 2024, Africa reported over 46,000 suspected cases of mpox, mainly in Congo. Over 1,000 suspected deaths have been recorded. Nigeria, where mpox is common, has seen 94 confirmed cases with no deaths.
The WHO continues to address global challenges like vaccine distribution. It approved Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine in September and recently listed Japan’s KM Biologics vaccine for emergency use to combat mpox.