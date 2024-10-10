Who Will Lead Ratan Tata's ₹3,800 Crore Empire? Meet the Possible Successors

Sentinel Digital Desk
The death of Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Group, has left many wondering about the future of the conglomerate. Known for his humility and philanthropy, Tata's legacy includes a net worth of Rs 3,800 crores and leadership in India’s business world.
Who Will Lead the Tata Empire?
Ratan Tata's successors include his nephew and nieces – Leah, Maya, and Neville Tata. They are the children of his half-brother, Noel Tata, and are being looked at as potential leaders to continue his vision.
Leah Tata
Leah Tata, 39, has vast experience managing operations at Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces. With a degree from Spain's IE Business School, Leah’s leadership in hospitality makes her a strong candidate for carrying on the Tata legacy.
Maya Tata
Maya Tata, 34, holds degrees from the University of Warwick and Bayes Business School. She has contributed significantly to Tata Digital, playing a key role in the launch of the Tata Neu App, positioning herself as a strategic leader for the future.
Neville Tata
Neville Tata, 32, leads the Star Bazaar hypermarket chain under Trent Limited. Married to Manasi Kirloskar of the Toyota Kirloskar Group, Neville brings valuable business acumen and family connections to the Tata Group.
Ratan Tata, chairman from 1991 to 2012, led initiatives like Tata Teleservices and the public listing of TCS. Even after stepping down, he remained an influential figure as chairman emeritus of various Tata companies and oversaw Tata Trusts.