Why Blackbucks Are Sacred to the Bishnoi Community: Here's What You Need To Know

Sentinel Digital Desk
The killing of two blackbucks in 1998 continues to haunt actor Salman Khan. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has repeatedly threatened to kill him over the incident. While the gangster may be using the case to his advantage, the Bishnois have long had a close relationship with blackbucks and chinkaras.
Why Protecting Blackbirds Means Life and Faith for Bisonis?
The Bishnoi community, founded by Guru Jambheshwar in the 15th century, is guided by 29 principles. His teachings place a high value on wildlife and vegetation preservation. Bishnoi folklore deeply instills this belief, claiming that Jambaji instructed his followers to worship the blackbuck as his manifestation.
One of the central beliefs of Bishnoi philosophy is that the blackbuck is a reincarnation of their spiritual guru, Jambheshwar. This spiritual connection is so strong that Bishnois are willing to risk their lives to protect these animals.
Bishnoi women are well-known for raising blackbuck and chinkara, as well as breastfeeding and caring for fawns who have been separated from their herds. Taking care of these animals, therefore, is a principle that is both a part of the community's daily routine and a religious duty.