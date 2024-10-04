Why do Indians hate rich people? Nithin Kamath Explains Why Indians Dislike Rich People; Harsh Goenka Reacts

Sentinel Digital Desk
During TechSparks 2024 in Bengaluru, Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath sparked a conversation on a sensitive topic: "Why do Indians hate rich people?" The discussion gained widespread attention, raising questions about wealth perception in India.
Shradha Sharma, founder of YourStory, contrasted how wealth is viewed in the US and India. She noted that in the US, successful people with luxury items like jets and cars are celebrated, whereas in India, people often criticize wealth, assuming, “There must be something wrong.”
Kamath offered his insight, stating that the US is purely capitalistic, while India is “a socialist society pretending to be capitalistic.” He emphasized that India’s socialist roots lead to a different perception of wealth and success.
Kamath expressed doubts about changing attitudes toward wealth in India. He said that as long as wealth inequality exists, the judgmental outlook toward the rich will likely remain unchanged.
After Kamath shared the video on social media, reactions were mixed. While some appreciated his candidness, others criticized the concentration of wealth, associating it with corruption and favoritism. Some highlighted that not all wealthy individuals are viewed negatively.
Billionaire Harsh Goenka also weighed in, sharing his thoughts on Kamath’s remarks. He emphasized that Indians admire “good billionaires” like Ratan Tata and Azim Premji for their humility, philanthropy, and values, but those who flaunt wealth and misuse it are disliked.
Goenka concluded by saying, “Wealth isn’t the issue—how it’s used is!” His statement highlighted the distinction between ethical wealth creation and the irresponsible flaunting of riches.
Goenka’s comments further fueled the conversation, with some supporting the idea that tax-paid wealth can benefit society. The debate on how wealth is perceived and used in India remains a topic of discussion across social media.