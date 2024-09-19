Why EY Faces Scrutiny After Death of ‘Overworked’ 26-Year-Old Pune Employee

Sentinel Digital Desk
Ernst & Young (EY), one of the Big Four accounting firms, is facing scrutiny after a 26-year-old employee, Anna Sebastian Perayil, tragically passed away in Pune. The cause of death is believed to be linked to an overwhelming workload, raising concerns about work culture.
Anna Sebastian joined EY's Pune office on March 19, 2024, after passing her chartered accountant (CA) exams in November 2023. Excited about her first job, she became part of the Audit team at S R Batliboi, an EY Global member firm.
Anna's mother, Anita Augustine, has written a heartfelt letter to EY India Chairperson Rajiv Memani. In her letter, she expressed her shattered heart and the pain of losing her daughter, hoping no other family would experience a similar tragedy.
Anita shared how Anna had complained of chest constriction during her CA convocation. Doctors told the family that Anna was not eating or sleeping properly due to work stress. Despite undergoing medical checkups, her health continued to deteriorate.
According to Anita, Anna was assigned tasks verbally that exceeded her job requirements. Despite her family’s advice to decline the extra work, Anna's managers continued to push her, leading to mounting stress and exhaustion.
On July 20, 2024, just four months after joining EY, Anna tragically passed away. Her mother described the devastating impact this loss has had on their family, shattering their world.
Anita expressed deep hurt that no one from EY attended Anna's funeral. She contacted Anna’s supervisors afterward but received no response, which she felt reflected a lack of empathy. EY issued a statement calling Anna’s death an “irreparable loss.”