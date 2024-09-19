Why Hundreds of Samsung Workers Are on Strike in India?

Sentinel Digital Desk
The strike at Samsung's Sriperumbudur factory near Chennai has entered its tenth day. Workers, represented by the Confederation of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), began their protest on September 9, demanding better wages, union recognition, and improved working conditions.
This is the first strike in the factory's 16-year history, according to CITU Tamil Nadu unit chief, A Soundararajan. The strike has gained momentum, with CITU-affiliated unions joining in solidarity to support the workers' demands.
On September 16, tensions rose when police reportedly detained around 120 employees, including a CITU district secretary. Soundararajan criticized the police action and raised concerns about the warnings issued against protests in Chennai.
CITU is urging the Tamil Nadu government to intervene and facilitate union registration for the workers. They are also seeking government mediation to resolve the dispute and address workers' grievances, particularly regarding wages and working conditions.
In response to the strike, Samsung India issued a statement: "The welfare of our employees is our top priority. We engage with our workers to address any grievances and comply with all laws and regulations. We will ensure there is no disruption to our consumers."
CITU has hinted that the protests could expand across Tamil Nadu if their demands are not addressed. They are calling for support from other political parties and organizations to strengthen their movement for better worker rights.