Why India is Turning Away Food Imports from China, Japan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, And Turkey

Sentinel Digital Desk
India has rejected multiple food consignments from countries like China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Japan, and Turkey this year. These shipments did not meet the stringent safety standards set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
The Food Import Rejection Alert (FIRA), a new portal launched by FSSAI, publicly lists countries, items, and reasons for rejection. It ensures transparency and highlights India’s commitment to food safety.
Food consignments were rejected for contamination, non-compliance with quality standards, and other safety concerns under the Food Safety and Standards (Import) Regulation, 2017.
India's proactive measures, backed by FSSAI’s strict standards and new initiatives like FIRA, reflect its dedication to protecting citizens' health and ensuring only high-quality food imports.