Why Is Bangladesh Witnessing Deadly Protests?

Q. What is the Bangladesh Quota System?

Bangladesh's quota system, which was established in 1972, has seen several changes throughout time. By 2018, 56% of government positions were reserved through various quotas. The majority of the funds went to the families of independence fighters, but other groups, including women, underdeveloped districts, indigenous populations, and the disabled, received assistance as well. The students demand the elimination of all categories except for those that aid indigenous populations and the disabled.