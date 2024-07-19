Why Is Bangladesh Witnessing Deadly Protests?

Sentinel Digital Desk
At least 39 people have been killed and over 2,500 injured in Bangladesh as a result of violence between students, government supporters, and armed police in response to protests against service job quotas.
Q. What caused the protests in Bangladesh?
The protests erupted after the High Court reintroduced a quota system for government posts. This decision overturned Hasina's government's 2018 decision to eliminate the scheme, which allocated 30% of jobs for family members of freedom fighters from the 1971 independence war. The Supreme Court later halted the High Court's judgment and set a hearing for August 7. Despite this, students escalated their protests after Hasina referred to them as "razakar," a term that was used to describe people who sided with Pakistan during the 1971 war.
Q. What is the Bangladesh Quota System?
Bangladesh's quota system, which was established in 1972, has seen several changes throughout time. By 2018, 56% of government positions were reserved through various quotas. The majority of the funds went to the families of independence fighters, but other groups, including women, underdeveloped districts, indigenous populations, and the disabled, received assistance as well. The students demand the elimination of all categories except for those that aid indigenous populations and the disabled.
Q. What are the student's concerns?
Protesters claim that the 30% quota for independence fighters' families favors Awami League supporters disproportionately. This dissatisfaction is also driven by stagnating employment growth in the private sector, which makes public-sector jobs extremely desirable due to their security and benefits. The quotas decrease the quantity of merit-based government positions, which enrages students experiencing high unemployment rates. Out of a population of 170 million, over 32 million young people in Bangladesh are currently unemployed or not in school. Stagnation, around-ten percent inflation, and decreasing dollar reserves are among the economic concerns.
Q. How has Sheikh Hasina responded to the ongoing protests?
Prime Minister Hasina, who faces her first major challenge since winning a fourth term in January, has condemned the violence and urged for patience until the Supreme Court rules. "Patience until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict" has been her message, urging calm amid the chaos.