Why is Manipur Boiling Again? Fresh Violence Triggers Protests and Internet Shutdown

Sentinel Digital Desk
Manipur has suspended internet services for five days in the valley districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching due to rising violence since September 1. The move includes not just mobile data but also lease lines, VSATs, broadband, and VPN services.
In addition to the internet shutdown, an indefinite curfew has been imposed in three districts, restricting people from leaving their homes. The curfew is a response to protests following renewed violence in the state.
Reason Behind the Shutdown
The Manipur Home Department issued the order to prevent the spread of inflammatory content through social media. They fear that images, hate speech, and false rumors could lead to more violence, disrupting peace and communal harmony.
Authorities cited an imminent danger to life, property, and public peace. The internet suspension aims to stop anti-social elements from using online platforms to incite violence and spread false information.
This is not the first internet shutdown in Manipur. Mobile internet services were restored in December last year after a long suspension since May 2023. This new shutdown comes 16 months after violence first broke out in May 2023.
The district administrations of Imphal West and Imphal East have restricted all movement outside homes, except for essential services and media personnel. The curfew aims to control the developing law and order situation.
The Manipur state education department has closed all schools and colleges for two days, with scheduled exams postponed until further notice. This step was taken to ensure student safety during the unrest.
Manipur’s Governor has urged the public to maintain peace, stating that violence is not the solution. He is actively speaking with public leaders, students, and residents to resolve the ongoing crisis through dialogue.