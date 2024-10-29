Why Skipping Crackers This Diwali Is a Healthier Choice

Sentinel Digital Desk
With ongoing air pollution from construction projects like flyovers in Guwahati, this Diwali, let's go cracker-free to reduce further environmental impact. Contribute to a cleaner, healthier planet for future generations.
Firecrackers create loud noises that can cause stress and anxiety. Enjoy a peaceful Diwali by embracing quieter, calmer traditions.
Skipping crackers means protecting the health of children, the elderly, and pets who are more sensitive to the effects of smoke and noise.
Firecrackers cause injuries each year. A cracker-free Diwali reduces the risk of burns, eye injuries, and other accidents, keeping everyone safer.
By choosing a sustainable Diwali, you’re taking a step toward a cleaner, greener environment that benefits all. Celebrate responsibly!