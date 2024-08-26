Why Your Heart Will Thank You for Quitting Smoking

Sentinel Digital Desk
Within 20 minutes of your last cigarette, your heart rate and blood pressure start to drop, easing the strain on your heart.
After just 2 weeks, your blood circulation improves, making it easier for your heart to pump blood through your body.
After 1 year of quitting, your risk of heart disease drops to half that of a smoker. Your heart becomes stronger and more resilient.
Quitting smoking helps reduce bad cholesterol levels and increases good cholesterol, further protecting your heart.
Quitting smoking decreases the stickiness of your blood, reducing the risk of dangerous blood clots that can cause heart attacks.
After 15 years of being smoke-free, your risk of heart disease is nearly the same as someone who never smoked.
Every day without smoking strengthens your heart and extends your life. It's never too late to quit and enjoy a healthier heart!