Woman Dies from Bleeding After Sex As Boyfriend Searches for Remedies Online

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 23-year-old nursing graduate tragically died in a hotel room in Gujarat due to severe blood loss. The incident occurred on September 23, after she suffered vaginal tears that led to excessive bleeding.
The woman's 26-year-old boyfriend, instead of seeking immediate medical help, searched online for ways to stop the bleeding. His attempts, such as using a cloth to control it, failed as the situation worsened.
As the bleeding continued, the woman fainted. The boyfriend, in panic, called a friend, and they rushed her to a private hospital. Due to her critical condition, she was referred to the Civil Hospital.
Upon reaching the Civil Hospital, the young woman was declared dead. The boyfriend informed her parents, but she had already passed away by the time they arrived.
The police arrested the boyfriend, filed a case, and sent the body for forensic examination. The investigation continues to uncover further details about this unfortunate incident.