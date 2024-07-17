Women And Child-Related Features Of New Criminal Laws
Sentinel Digital Desk
The three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSB), include 37 sections addressing crimes against women and children.
The Assam Police Department remains committed to ensuring people's safety and security.
1. Engaging in sexual activity under false promise or disguised identity is now a criminal act (Section 69 BNS)
2. Medical practitioners must send the medical report of a rape victim to the investigating officer within 7 days (Section 51(3) BNSS)
3. Crimes against women and children are now gender-neutral for both victims and perpetrators (Section 2 BNSS)
4. Gang rape of a girl under 18 years old is punishable by life imprisonment or death (Section 70 BNS)