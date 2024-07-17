Women And Child-Related Features Of New Criminal Laws

  • The three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSB), include 37 sections addressing crimes against women and children.
  • The Assam Police Department remains committed to ensuring people's safety and security.
1. Engaging in sexual activity under false promise or disguised identity is now a criminal act (Section 69 BNS)
2. Medical practitioners must send the medical report of a rape victim to the investigating officer within 7 days (Section 51(3) BNSS)
3. Crimes against women and children are now gender-neutral for both victims and perpetrators (Section 2 BNSS)
4. Gang rape of a girl under 18 years old is punishable by life imprisonment or death (Section 70 BNS)