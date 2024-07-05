Wonderful quotes about India given by famous personalities

Sentinel Digital Desk
“It is the intense spirituality of India, and not any great political structure or social organization that it has developed that has enabled it to resist the ravages of time and the accidents of history.” – Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan
“We owe a lot to the Indians, who taught us how to count, without which no worthwhile scientific discovery could have been made.” – Albert Einstein
“To other countries, I may go as a tourist, but to India, I come as a pilgrim.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.
"India will teach us the tolerance and gentleness of mature mind, understanding spirit and a unifying, pacifying love for all human beings."- Will Durant
"India is the cradle of the human race, the birthplace of human speech, the mother of history, the grandmother of legend, and the great grandmother of tradition. Our most valuable and most artistic materials in the history of man are treasured up in India only!" – Mark Twain
"To me, India’s always represented ‘everything’; it represents ‘all.’ Everything is here. You can stay here forever, and you’ll never feel like you’ve missed out on life." – Chris Martin
“India is not, as people keep calling it, an underdeveloped country, but rather, in the context of its history and cultural heritage, a highly developed one in an advanced state of decay.” – Shashi Tharoor
“India lives in several centuries at the same time.” – Arundhati Roy