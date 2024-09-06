‘Work, Not Beg’: 55-Year-Old Auto Driver's Inspiring Journey Touches Hearts Online

Sentinel Digital Desk
A 55-year-old woman driving an auto at night has captured hearts online. As a single mother, she works late into the night to support herself, often returning home around 1:30 AM.
Despite her hard work, her life at home is troubled. Her son, who does not support her financially, often disrespects and argues with her about money. She also bears the pain of losing her husband when her son was just 2 years old.
In a recent video, the woman explains why she works late, saying, “Everyone has their own problems. If you face trouble at home, you have to go out at night. What can you do? I’ll get home around 1 to 1:30.”
When asked about her son, she reveals, “I have only one child and he doesn’t do any work. Instead, he argues with me and breaks things at home. My son doesn’t respect me. His father passed away when he was two years old.”
She concludes with a powerful message: “It’s better to do some hard work than to beg. There is no shame in working, but there is shame in begging. There is no shortage of work, someone should be willing to work.” The video has moved many, amassing over 62 lakh views on Instagram, with some criticizing her son for his treatment of her.