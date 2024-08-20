World Mosquito Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

Sentinel Digital Desk
World Mosquito Day, observed every year on August 20, raises awareness about mosquito-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, and Zika. It commemorates Sir Ronald Ross's 1897 discovery.
The theme for the 2024 World Mosquito Day is "Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world". The need to close the gaps in access to malaria treatment, diagnosis, and prevention is emphasised by this year's theme.
On August 20, 1897, Sir Ronald Ross discovered that mosquitoes transmit malaria. This breakthrough led to the establishment of World Mosquito Day to combat these diseases.
World Mosquito Day highlights global efforts to fight mosquito-borne illnesses, which affect millions annually. It also honors healthcare workers combating these diseases.
Mosquitoes transmit deadly diseases like malaria, causing around 400,000 deaths annually. Global efforts since 2000 have saved 7.6 million lives and prevented 1.5 billion cases.
The primary purpose is to work collaboratively to control the mosquito population and prevent disease threats. Many organisations also raise funds and promote disease prevention methods such as vaccinations and insect repellents.