World Photography Day: Top 5 Indian Photographers of All Time

Sentinel Digital Desk
Every year on August 19th, photographers and enthusiasts around the world come together to celebrate World Photography Day. This day marks the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Louis Daguerre in 1837, which revolutionized the art of capturing moments.
As we commemorate this special day, let's take a moment to honor some of the most influential Indian photographers who have left an indelible mark on the world of photography. Their contributions have not only shaped Indian photography but have also inspired generations of artists around the globe.
Raghu Rai: The Master of Visual Storytelling
Raghu Rai is a legendary Indian photojournalist who has left an indelible mark on the world of photography. His work with The Statesman and Magnum Photos has documented India's most iconic moments. Rai's ability to capture the soul of India in his photographs has made him a national treasure.
Dayanita Singh: The Pioneer of Photographic Narratives
Dayanita Singh is celebrated for her unique approach to photography, blending it with the art of storytelling. Her photobooks are internationally acclaimed, and she has been a significant figure in introducing photography as a narrative form in India.
Homai Vyarawalla: India’s First Lady of the Lens
Homai Vyarawalla was India's first female photojournalist and is known for her work during the pre-independence era. She documented significant moments in Indian history, including the departure of the last British Viceroy and the funerals of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.
Sudhir Shivaram: The Wildlife Maestro
Sudhir Shivaram is one of India's most celebrated wildlife photographers. His passion for nature and wildlife has translated into breathtaking images that capture the essence of India’s rich biodiversity. He is also a highly regarded photography educator.
Atul Kasbekar: The Man Behind the Lens of Glamour
Atul Kasbekar is a renowned fashion photographer and Bollywood producer, known for his stunning work in the world of glamour. He gained fame for his work with the Kingfisher Calendar and has captured some of the most famous faces in India.