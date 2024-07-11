World Population Day 2024: Seven Most Populous Countries In The World
Sentinel Digital Desk
World Population Day is an annual event held on July 11 that aims to promote awareness of worldwide population issues. The Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme founded the event in 1989.
In recent centuries, the world's population has increased dramatically. Here are seven most populated countries in the world.
India
According to the World Population Review, India has surpassed China as the world's most populated country, with an estimated 1.44 billion citizens.
China
China, with 1.42 billion people, comes next.
USA
With 341 million citizens, USA takes the third spot.
Indonesia
With a population of 279 million, Indonesia ranked fourth.
Pakistan
Pakistan, with 244 million people, came in fifth place on the list.
Nigeria
Nigeria stood at sixth, with a population of 228 million citizens.
Brazil
Brazil, with 217 million citizens, came seventh on the list.