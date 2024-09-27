World Tourism Day 2024: Discover the Beauty and Culture of Northeast India

Sentinel Digital Desk
World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27 to promote tourism’s role in social, cultural, and economic development. The theme for 2024, “Tourism and Peace,” emphasizes how travel fosters understanding and intercultural dialogue, making our world a more harmonious place.
Tourism is one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, contributing significantly to economies and providing livelihoods. Beyond economic impact, tourism serves as a bridge for cultural exchange, fostering empathy and respect among diverse populations.
1. Kaziranga National Park, Assam
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga is famous for its population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros. The park offers breathtaking landscapes and rich biodiversity, making it a must-visit for wildlife enthusiasts.
2. Meghalaya’s Living Root Bridges
The unique living root bridges of Meghalaya, crafted by the Khasi tribe, showcase sustainable architecture. These bridges, made from the roots of rubber trees, blend seamlessly with the stunning natural environment, offering a glimpse into local traditions.
3. Loktak Lake, Manipur
Loktak Lake is known for its floating phumdis (vegetation) and is the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India. It's a vital ecosystem and supports local livelihoods through fishing and agriculture, along with being a scenic tourist spot.
4. Tawang Monastery, Arunachal Pradesh
Home to one of the largest Buddhist monasteries in India, Tawang Monastery is perched at an altitude of 3,048 meters. Its stunning architecture and serene surroundings attract tourists seeking spirituality and tranquility.
5. Majuli Island, Assam
Majuli, the world's largest river island, is a cultural hub known for its vibrant festivals and unique Vaishnavite monasteries. Visitors can experience traditional Assamese culture and enjoy the island's scenic beauty.