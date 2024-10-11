World’s Largest Philanthropist: The Indian Who Donated Rs 8.29 Lakh Crore

Sentinel Digital Desk
When we think of philanthropy in India, industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata come to mind. But it’s Jamsetji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, who holds the title of the world’s most charitable donor, having donated over Rs 8.29 lakh in his lifetime.
The Father of Indian Industry
Jamsetji Tata, born on March 3, 1839, is known as the "Father of Indian Industry." His contributions in healthcare and education have impacted millions. According to the 2021 EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy Report, Tata's visionary philanthropy transformed India’s social landscape.
In 1868, Jamsetji Tata founded Tata Group, now India’s largest conglomerate, valued at Rs 24 lakh crore. His legacy of social responsibility and philanthropy is continued by his successors, making the Tata family a pillar of industrial and charitable excellence.
Jamsetji’s sons, Dorabji and Ratanji Tata, carried forward their father’s mission of industrial progress and social development. The Tata family remains committed to charitable efforts, especially in education and healthcare.
Jamsetji Tata’s contributions established institutions that continue to improve countless lives. His focus on education, healthcare, and better living conditions has left an enduring legacy of societal upliftment.