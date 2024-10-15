X, Y, and Z VIP Security Levels in India: Who Gets What Protection?

Sentinel Digital Desk
Just 15 days before his murder, NCP leader Baba Siddique's security was increased to Y category after receiving life threats. Despite the added protection, Siddique's death has raised concerns about the adequacy of security measures.
Siddique’s murder sparked a political controversy in Maharashtra. Opposition parties blamed the Eknath Shinde-led state government for failing to protect Siddique, despite his Y-level security cover.
DIFFERENT SECURITY LEVELS IN INDIA
India offers several levels of security cover, provided by the Bureau of Police Research and Development under the Union Home Ministry. These levels include X, Y, Y-plus, Z, Z-plus, and the Special Protection Group (SPG), with SPG being the highest.
The SPG and High-Level Security
The SPG provides the highest level of security in India and is only available to Prime Ministers and their immediate family members. Z and Z-plus security are the next highest levels, protecting prominent figures like politicians and business leaders.
Z-plus and Z Security
Z-plus security includes 55 personnel, including CRPF and NSG, with a bullet-proof vehicle. Z security, with 22 personnel, protects high-profile individuals. Public figures like Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath have Z-plus security.
Y-Plus and Y Security
Y-plus security, which protects people like Kangana Ranaut, includes 11 personnel with two Personal Security Officers (PSOs). Y-level security, allotted to people like Vivek Agnihotri, has 8 personnel, including two commandos.
X Category Security
Prior to receiving Y-level security, Siddique had X category security, which is the lowest level of protection. X security includes only 2 personnel with no commandos, and one armed police officer. The shift from X to Y-level security reflected the increasing threats to his life.