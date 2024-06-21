Yoga Poses For Gut Health

Uttanasana : Standing Forward BendEnhances hamstring and Spine Flexibility, calms Mind, aids digestion and eases constipation.Utthita parsvakonasana : Triangle PoseHelps relieve constipation, boosts digestion and opens the chest, neck, hips and shoulders for mental acuity.Ushtrasana : Camel PoseStretches the stomach and intestines, potentially easing constipation and stimulating the adrenal glands for better digestion.Rajakapotasana : Half-Pigeon PoseSuitable for IBS and people living with Crohn's Disease, it stretches the psoas muscle, aiding digestion and reducing spinal stress.Dhanurasana : Bow PoseAlleviates constipation and lower back pain and relaxes abdominal muscles for improved digestion.Balasana : Child's PoseEases constipation by compressing the abdomen and massaging internal organs.Also Read