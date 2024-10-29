Young Spiritual Leader Abhinav Arora Receives Death Threat From Bishnoi Gang, Claims Family

Sentinel Digital Desk
Abhinav Arora, a 10-year-old spiritual content creator from Delhi, is known as 'Bal Sant Baba.' He began his spiritual journey at the young age of three and has gained recognition for his devotion and teachings.
Abhinav's family reported that he received a death threat from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. His mother, Jyoti Arora, expressed her concerns, saying her son has only shown devotion and doesn’t deserve such threats.
Recently, Abhinav was criticized after dancing during a religious procession. Hindu spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya reprimanded him, calling his actions inappropriate for a young spiritual figure, sparking questions about his spiritual authenticity.
Abhinav was honored as India’s Youngest Spiritual Orator by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Known as “Bal Sant,” he sees himself as a modern-day Balram, worshipping Shree Krishna as his younger brother.