Youtube Shorts Extends Duration From 60 Seconds To 3 Minutes

Sentinel Digital Desk
YouTube's Shorts platform will increase the maximum video length from 60 seconds to 3 minutes. This significant change aims to give creators greater flexibility and chances to express themselves through long-form content.
“Longer Shorts, more of you. Starting on October 15, you can upload Shorts up to 3 minutes long. This was a top requested feature by creators, so we’re excited to give you more flexibility to tell your story. This change applies to videos that are square or taller in aspect ratio, and won't affect any videos you uploaded before October 15,” YouTube stated in a blog post.
The decision to extend the duration of Shorts videos was made in response to user feedback and the growing popularity of longer short-form content across other platforms. YouTube hopes to attract a broader range of content creators and viewers by allowing them to create videos up to 3 minutes long.
The longer duration will allow creators to tell longer stories, delve deeper into topics, and try out new formats. This could result in an influx of innovative and engaging content on the platform.