Yusuf Dikec: The Turkish Shooter Who Snagged Silver With Limited Gear

Sentinel Digital Desk
Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec has become the hottest meme on social media after winning the silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with Limited Gear and a Hand in Pocket.
Yusuf Dikec simply wore regular prescribed glasses and had earplugs, but he was able to give the Serbian shooters tough competition. With one hand in his pocket, he rolled up the line, aimed his pistol down sight, and hit all his bullets.
In general, the Shooting Events consist of the shooters donning a protective earpiece for the noise, specialized glasses for enhanced precision and an eye cover to avoid any blurriness.
Yusuf Dikec, a 51-year-old marksman from Turkey, defined the word 'Aura' when he took part in the Mixed 10m Air Pistol event. Dikec and Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, his doubles partner, placed second in the mixed 10-meter air pistol event.
Dikec, the 51-year-old shooter from Turkey, made his debut appearance in the Beijing Games in 2008. It was his fifth participation in Paris, and he won his first Olympic medal in the most comfortable way possible.