Zomato And Swiggy Hiked Platform Fee: What It Means For You

India’s top food delivery services, Zomato and Swiggy, have increased their platform fee by 20% to Rs 6 per order in key markets like Delhi and Bengaluru..Market Reaction:The market responded positively. Zomato's shares surged by 4% on July 15, reaching a new high of Rs 232. Previously, the platform fee was Rs 2, later increased to Rs 5..What is the Platform Fee:The platform fee is a charge for using the food delivery service. It's one way these companies generate revenue from users directly..Impact on Customers:For customers, the increased platform fee means higher costs per order. This is an additional out-of-pocket expense for using Zomato or Swiggy..Importance of Platform Fee:Increasing the platform fee helps improve the companies' unit economics, boosting their revenues and profits..Commission Limitations:There is a limit on how much these companies can charge restaurants in commissions, which currently range between 25-35%..ALSO READ