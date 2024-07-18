Zomato And Swiggy Hiked Platform Fee: What It Means For You

Sentinel Digital Desk

India’s top food delivery services, Zomato and Swiggy, have increased their platform fee by 20% to Rs 6 per order in key markets like Delhi and Bengaluru.
Market Reaction:

The market responded positively. Zomato's shares surged by 4% on July 15, reaching a new high of Rs 232. Previously, the platform fee was Rs 2, later increased to Rs 5.
What is the Platform Fee:

The platform fee is a charge for using the food delivery service. It's one way these companies generate revenue from users directly.
Impact on Customers:

For customers, the increased platform fee means higher costs per order. This is an additional out-of-pocket expense for using Zomato or Swiggy.
Importance of Platform Fee:

Increasing the platform fee helps improve the companies' unit economics, boosting their revenues and profits.
Commission Limitations:

There is a limit on how much these companies can charge restaurants in commissions, which currently range between 25-35%.