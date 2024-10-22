Zomato Faces Backlash for Selling ‘Analogue Paneer’ to Restaurants: What is This Fake Paneer?

Sentinel Digital Desk
Zomato is facing criticism for selling ‘fake paneer’ to restaurants through its B2B service, Zomato Hyperpure. The product, labelled as “Analogue Paneer,” is marketed as suitable for tikka and gravy dishes, raising food safety concerns.
The controversy gained attention after an X user, Sumit Behal, raised concerns about restaurants using analogue paneer purchased from Zomato without disclosing this to customers. The issue has sparked debates on food authenticity and safety.
What Is Analogue Paneer?
Analogue paneer, also known as fake or synthetic paneer, is made using non-dairy ingredients like vegetable fats and starch. Unlike real paneer, which is made from curdled milk, analogue paneer is a cheaper alternative.
Why Do Restaurants Use Fake Paneer?
Restaurants opt for analogue paneer because it costs significantly less. On Zomato Hyperpure, 1 kg of fake paneer costs around ₹210, whereas real paneer is priced at ₹450 per kg, helping restaurants increase profits without revealing the switch.
Health Concerns of Fake Paneer
The use of analogue paneer has raised concerns about its health effects. While real paneer is a protein source, fake paneer often contains hydrogenated vegetable fats, which may have harmful trans fats.
Trans fats found in analogue paneer can be harmful to cardiovascular health, potentially increasing the risk of heart disease, high cholesterol, and inflammation, sparking further concerns about its safety.