Zomato Launches 'Food Rescue' Feature for Cancelled Orders—What You Need to Know

Sentinel Digital Desk
Food delivery app Zomato has introduced a "food rescue" feature to resell cancelled orders at discounted prices. With around 4 lakh orders cancelled each month, this initiative aims to reduce food waste.
How Food Rescue Works
When an order is cancelled, it will appear on the app for nearby customers within a 3 km radius of the delivery partner. To ensure freshness, the offer is only available for a few minutes.
Who Can Claim the Order?
The original customer and people near their location won’t see the offer. Only users outside this area can claim the cancelled food order, helping prevent waste without inconvenience.
The food will be resold at an "unbeatable price." If the original customer paid online, the refund will be shared between them and the restaurant once another customer buys the order.
Delivery partners are compensated for the full trip, from picking up the initial order to dropping it off at the new customer’s location.