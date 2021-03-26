Dr Manash Das from Karimganj North: Early Life, Controversy & Political Career

Candidate Name: Dr Manash Das

Party Name: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Constituency: Karimganj North

Early Life:

Dr Manash Das is from Settlement Road, Karimganj. He is 52 years old. His father's name is Manish Kanti Das and his mother's name is Asita Das. He is married to Dr. Suparna Lala and the couple is blessed with one son named Mitranshu das. He is a government registered medical practitioner.

Education:

He did his MBBS from Silchar Medical Collegein 1995. He completed his MD in general medicine from Silchar Medical College in 2000.

Career and Politics:

He is contesting for the first time on a BJP ticket from Patharkandi constituency in the Assam Legislative Assembly elections 2021.

Asset:

The gross total value of his moveable assets is Rs. 3.49 crore.