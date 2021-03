Candidate Name: Chandan Das

Party: Independent

Constituency: Patharkandi

Early Life:

Chandan Das is from Manikbond Mahi village, from the district of Karimganj. He is 40 years old. His father's name is Dayamay Das.

Education:

He is Class 8 (VIII) pass.

Career and Politics:

He would be contesting the Assam assembly elections 2021 for the first time as an Independent candidate from Patharkandi constituency.