Arunachal Pradesh: Escaped Prisoner From Assam Apprehended

NAHARLAGUN: In a joint effort, Arunachal Pradesh police along with Assam police captured an escaped jail inmate in Naharlagun.

The fugitive has been identified as Isahan Deori, also known as Patal.

Under Section 303(2) of the Indian Judicial Code, the police previously apprehended Isahan Deori, in the Lakhimpur region of Assam.

Deori is a habitual offender and has been escaping capture in Naharlagun since he escaped from prison.

A search operation was launched by a police team led by Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge K Dev and Lakhimpur police station sub-inspector HJ Lahon to locate the escaped prisoner after receiving a requisition from the Assam police.