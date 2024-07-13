Arunachal Pradesh: Escaped Prisoner From Assam Apprehended

NAHARLAGUN: In a joint effort, Arunachal Pradesh police along with Assam police captured an escaped jail inmate in Naharlagun.
The fugitive has been identified as Isahan Deori, also known as Patal.
Under Section 303(2) of the Indian Judicial Code, the police previously apprehended Isahan Deori, in the Lakhimpur region of Assam.
Deori is a habitual offender and has been escaping capture in Naharlagun since he escaped from prison.
A search operation was launched by a police team led by Naharlagun police station officer-in-charge K Dev and Lakhimpur police station sub-inspector HJ Lahon to locate the escaped prisoner after receiving a requisition from the Assam police.
Following an extensive pursuit, the joint police team managed to capture Deori in the Demsite area of Naharlagun.
After Deori was apprehended, the police took care of the required legal procedures and then transferred his custody to the Assam police.
Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo issued a statement advising the public to be on alert and to report to the police right away any suspicious or unknown people they come across.
Meanwhile, in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district, police nabbed ten drug peddlers, three of whom were frequent peddlers, and recovered 33 vials of suspected heroin weighing 48.4 grams and valued Rs 1.2 lakh.
Based on the information, a police squad led by Tawang deputy superintendent of police Tasso Kato was formed, with Tawang superintendent of police (SP) DW Thongon in charge. The squad carried out various operations in Tawang, including the Old Market, Nehru Market, and near the Parade Ground, according to the SP. Sunil, the accused, was apprehended from his hiding place in the Parade Ground area. He said 10 people were arrested during the raids, including Sunil, Sangey Khum from Old Market, and Lobsang Tseten from New Market, who are regular peddlers.