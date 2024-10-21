Assam: Consumer Commission Directs Reliance SMART to Compentiate Customer

Guwahati: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kamrup (Guwahati) directed Reliance SMART to pay an amount of Rs.13,500 to a customer for adopting Unfair Trade Practices by charging more amount than MRP from customers.

The complainant Mehboobar Rahman had filed a case before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kamrup (Guwahati) against Reliance SMART, Reliance Retail Limited, Assam Tea Warehousing Corporation and Reliance Industries Limited for their Unfair Trade Practice.

The complainant had visited Reliance SMART on 21 September and purchased a packet of 500 gm of sugar along with other items. The complainant later found in the invoice that sugar has been charged Rs.80.75, but the level on the said packet has shown the price as Rs.75 showing that Reliance SMART charged an amount which is more than MRP.

When the complainant enquired about the matter, Reliance SMART informed him that the amount of the said item was saved in their system as Rs.80.75 instead of the MRP of Rs.75.

The Commission mentioned in their judgement that this incident clearly shows the intention of gaining wrongful profit from all the customers by receiving an extra amount more than MRP putting the blame on the system of their device by Reliance SMART. The case was placed before the National Lok Adalat where Reliance SMART and others are directed to pay an amount of Rs.13,500 to the complainant.