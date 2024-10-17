Bangladesh: Arrest Warrant Issued for Sheikh Hasina

Dhaka: A Court in Bangladesh has issued an arrest warrant for the former Prime Minister of the country, Sheikh Hasina. This comes after she fled her country and took refuge in India in August.

A Court has ordered the arrest of Sheikh Hasina, the former prime minister of Bangladesh and produced her before the Court on November 18. This information was shared by Mohammad Tajul Islam, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh. Calling it a very remarkable day for the country, he called her responsible for the crimes that took place in the country in the months of July and August. Adding that Hasina's 15-year government tenure had seen abuse of human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.

The former prime minister had fled her country ahead of the storming of her official residence by protesters. She had fled to a defence base in India while waiting for asylum in the United Kingdom. It must be noted there is an extradition treaty in place between India and Bangladesh which will allow the evacuation of Sheikh Hasina to her country for the criminal trial.