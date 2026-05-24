Can Temple Gold Fuel India’s Economy?

Even after the Government of India denied reports of any proposal to issue gold bonds linked to temple reserves, social media continues to buzz with discussions around the enormous quantities of gold held by India’s major temples. The debate has reignited public curiosity over whether temple gold — accumulated over centuries through donations, ornaments, coins and treasures — could ever be brought into the formal economy.

From Tirupati and Padmanabhaswamy to Shirdi and Vaishno Devi, India’s temples are believed to collectively hold thousands of tonnes of gold, making them custodians of one of the country’s largest repositories of faith-based wealth. While many view these reserves as sacred heritage beyond financial valuation, others see untapped economic potential in the holdings. The online chatter reflects the growing intersection of faith, finance and public policy in contemporary India.