CM Sarma Hands Over Appointment Letters to 4,374 ADRE Grade IV Candidates in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday handed over the appointment letters to 4,374 candidates under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade IV, marking the completion of the recruitment process within a year.
In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said the selection process was conducted in a transparent manner and claimed it was completed without corruption.
He said the appointments reflected the government’s commitment to timely recruitment and delivery on its promises.
"Another day, another promise fulfilled! 4,374 candidates today got their appointment letters under ADRE Grade IV. The entire process has been completed within 1 year and with ZERO corruption," he wrote on X.
Sarma also congratulated the successful candidates of ADRE 2.0 Grade IV and described the day as a significant milestone for those who received their appointment letters.
He added that the government would continue to focus on efficient and accountable governance while ensuring employment opportunities for the youth of the state.
"No Rhetoric, just delivering on every single commitment since Day 1. A big day for all the successful candidates of ADRE 2.0 Grade IV as they receive their appointment letters today. Congratulations," he added.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the recruitment exercise was a challenging one, stressing that ensuring transparency remained the government’s foremost priority.
He pointed out that in the past, separate examinations conducted by individual departments had compelled candidates to submit multiple applications, pay different fees and deal with clashing examination schedules.
The Chief Minister further said the lack of a centralised recruitment mechanism had encouraged corrupt practices, often denying deserving candidates regular jobs and leaving departments dependent on contractual appointments.