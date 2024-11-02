India: Ammunition Cartridge Found in Dubai - New Delhi Flight

New Delhi: In a major breach in on-flight security, an ammunition cartridge was discovered in a seat pocket of an Air India flight. The incident took place a few days back and the flight was from Dubai to New Delhi amidst the bomb threats on both domestic and international flights to and from India.

An ammunition cartridge was recovered from the pocket of a seat on an Air India flight AI 916 flying from Dubai to New Delhi after it landed at New Delhi airport, an Air India spokesperson said on Saturday. It was mentioned that the flight landed at New Delhi Airport on October 27 and all the passengers were safely disembarked from the flight.

Following this development, a complaint was lodged with the Airport Police by Air India strictly adhering to the laid down security protocols.

"One ammunition cartridge was found in the pocket of a seat of our flight AI916 after it had landed from Dubai at Delhi on 27 October 2024 and all passengers had safely disembarked. A complaint was immediately lodged with the Airport Police by Air India strictly adhering to the laid down security protocols," an Air India Spokesperson mentioned.