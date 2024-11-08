Manipur: Illegal Liquor Worth Rs 1.58 Lakhs Seized

Imphal: A massive consignment of illegal liquor was confiscated by Manipur Police in separate operations carried out on Wednesday and Thursday. The operations were carried out in the Churachandpur district of the state.

Churachandpur Police have tightened the grip on the sale and consumption of liquor in the district. Operations carried out by teams from Churachandpur Police led to the seizure of a large quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor. The seizure was made from the town locality of the district headquarters of Churachandpur and the value of the seized liquor has been said to be Rs 1.58 lakhs.

According to reports, the seizure on Wednesday afternoon was made from five sellers from five localities while the police made the seizure at Tuibuang Bazar area on Thursday. The seized items included a variety of whisky, rum, beer and distilled indigenous country in large contents. The seized liquor was reportedly disposed of by the authorities on Thursday.

It must be noted that the district administration has adopted a very strict stance against liquor sales and taking necessary action against those found to be involved.