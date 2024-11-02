Manipur Minister Emphasizes the Role of DIPR on 76th Information and Public Relations Day.

Imphal: Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh, Minister for Information and Public Relations (IPR) and Health, Manipur, urged media houses and journalists in Manipur to fact-check all news reports before publication, warning that unverified information can instigate unnecessary concern among citizens. The minister highlighted the importance of responsible journalism, particularly when covering delicate issues.

Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh stated that “the government takes journalists’ concerns seriously and will extend all possible support for their welfare,” confirming the administration’s commitment to supporting the media.

He also underlined the substantial growth of digital media and its growing impact, encouraging the media to prioritize the challenges of climate change affecting communities globally.

Dr. Th. Charanjeet Singh, Director of DIPR, attended the event as the Guest of Honor and presented a historical context on the progression of the department. M. Joy Singh, the Commissioner of the IPR and Arts and Culture Department, who chaired the function, noted the department's progress over the years and attributed its enhancement to the media's partnership role.

He also outlined the various welfare schemes introduced for journalists in the state and intensified the importance of these programs as platforms for interaction among former and current employees and media representatives. A commemorative booklet was released during the event, and three DIPR officials were honoured for their outstanding contributions.

Additionally, a tribute was offered to the first Publicity Officer of the Directorate, R.K. Maipaksana, with his family receiving a citation and a shawl. Retired DIPR officials, media representatives, and officials from district offices attended the event and received tokens of gratitude for their contributions.