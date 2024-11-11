Manipur: Poultry Farmers Facing Problems Because of Economic Blockade

Imphal: Poultry farmers of the state of Manipur are suffering losses over the economic blockade imposed by the Naga People’s Organisation so they demanded that authorities take note of the problem as well as resolve the same at the earliest.

The Manipur Poultry Development Association has drawn attention to the severe challenges facing poultry farmers due to the ongoing economic blockade imposed by the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO). General Secretary Durbatara Khaba spoke about the effects the blockade has had on the poultry industry, with the situation worsening after a recent bandh enforced by the Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO).



He said that the blockade has completely cut off access to essential supplies, especially poultry feed, leading to the starvation of poultry animals. “We are helplessly watching our poultry animals die from hunger. This is sheer torture,” he stated during a press meet, urging those behind the blockade to spare poultry feed from the restrictions to prevent further loss of livestock.

Mentioning that many animals have already died because of malnutrition and diseases, the association mentioned that frequent blockades and bandhs like these adversely affect the business and the large number of people depending directly or indirectly on the same while requesting the organisations to take back these blockades.