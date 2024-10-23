Nagaland to Update Building Laws for Structural Safety

Kohima: The Joint CEO of the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Johny Ruangmei has said that the Nagaland Government is in the process of releasing an updated building law aimed at structural safety. He mentioned this during a meeting ahead of the Nagaland Emergency Preparedness Exercise (NEPEx) 2024.

"We have the Nagaland Bye-laws notified but looking at the pattern of building codes not being adhered to, a committee has been constituted under the Department of Municipal Affairs to bring out an updated version of the building bye-laws soon", said Johny Ruangmei at Capital Convention Centre in the capital city.

He also mentioned that local building bye laws will be added to the National Building Code which is for the general welfare, and once the same is completed, the house owners not following the rules will not have access to the common services.

It was also mentioned that Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) will conduct the 7th Annual NEPEx on October 24 from 9:30 AM. He also mentioned that holding this exercise on an annual basis will ensure that all departments know their duties and are ready for any emergency in the state.

"We are in a better position to handle disaster now, he said. The big message for NEPEx this year is to push an envelope of future resilient infrastructure and economy for Nagaland,” He added.