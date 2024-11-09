Rugala Ceremony Marks Second Day of the Wangala Festival

Shillong: The village chief, known as the Nokma, conducted the Rugala ceremony's rituals as a part of the ongoing Wangala Festival wherein offerings are made to the Gods in gratitude for a good harvest.

The second day of rituals for the Wangala Festival at the Garo Heritage Village, Wangala A’dam, in Chibragre, near Tura, was marked by an offering of the first traditional rice beer along with the newly harvested and cooked rice with local vegetables to Misi Saljong, the Great Giver, on Friday. The village chief, known as the Nokma, conducts the Rugala ceremony's rituals at the Wangala Festival.

The chief guest and registrar general of the High Court of Meghalaya, E. Kharumniud, extended his gratitude to the Wangala Committee members for having the honour to experience this festival.

However, hoping for the festival to continue growing and thriving in the coming years, he said that each one of us should be thankful for the abundant blessings we receive and spread the message of love and brotherhood among the community.

Chairman of the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee, Ronald Rikman Sangma, stated that organizing the greatest festival of the Garos is a matter of great pride for us and can preserve and highlight the rich culture and traditions of the Garos to others.

Apart from the Rugula ceremony, the second day of the festival witnessed the Folk Song Competition organized to promote the traditional music and musical instruments of the Garo tribe.