Former FINER Chairman R S Joshi lauds budget

GUWAHATI: Former FINER Chairman R S Joshi has lauded the Union Budget 2021-22. He said, "It is a very big push to infrastructure and health sector in particular but not leaving other sectors dry is the beauty of the budget prepared under never before such difficult circumstances. Aam Aadmi' has been spared the most feared burnt of COVID Tax. Adequate Budget provision for vaccinations is good news for one & all. Size of the budget has gone up exponentially, Capex at new high and most daring feature of the budget is that good chunk of additional resources would come from monetisation of Govt Assets and disinvestment and privatisation of PSU's and PSB's.Red carpet to FDI and FII's is more visible now. Ailments of COVID infected economy has been diagnosed in right earnest and 6 Pack booster dose is prescribed for ensuring projected growth trajectory in short and long term. I don't rule out some side- effects of mind boggling fiscal deficit but then this is the price, nation hit by the pandemic, has to pay."



He further added, "Reforms continue unabated, measures for ease of doing business/ ease of living augurs well. Creation of a single 'Security Market Code' is a welcome move. Upbeat with growth oriented budget, Capital Market is in celebration mood. Bit disappointed that not enough measures proposed for job provider, informal sector which has shrunk badly owing to COVID. All election bound States, including the state of Assam, have reason to be happy - massive Infra allocation and feel good move for tea tribes. Absolutely a bold & historical Budget and certainly once in a century Budget which makes sense for Atmanirbhar Bharat."

