2.71 Lakh Electors Listed: Final Electoral Roll published for Silchar Municipal Corporation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission on Wednesday published the Final Photo Electoral Roll for the newly constituted Silchar Municipal Corporation after disposing of all claims and objections received on the draft electoral roll.

The draft electoral roll for the 42 municipal wards was published on June 29, 2026. Following the completion of the revision process, the Commission has now released the final electoral roll for all 42 wards.

According to the State Election Commission, the Silchar Municipal Corporation has a total of 2,70,774 electors, comprising 1,29,878 male voters, 1,40,885 female voters and 11 voters in the ‘Other’ category.

A total of 300 polling stations have been identified for the civic body election. However, the Commission clarified that the number of polling stations is subject to change, as the rationalisation process has yet to be completed.

The Commission stated that the Final Electoral Roll (without photographs) has been made available at the office of the Silchar Municipal Corporation, the offices of the respective Registration Officers of all wards, and on the official website of the State Election Commission.

Electors can verify their names using their EPIC number or download the electoral roll for their respective polling station through the “Citizen Corner” section of the Commission’s online portal.

Also Read: ASEC Begins Preparation of Mising Autonomous Council Electoral Rolls, Final Voter List Due on 17th August