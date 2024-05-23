4-wheeler hits 2-wheeler from behind in Boragaon, 2 killed in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An accident took place in the Boragaon locality of the city on Tuesday night, leading to the deaths of two women who were travelling on a two-wheeler.

According to sources, the incident took place when a four-wheeler hit a two-wheeler from behind, throwing both ladies onto a truck that was parked on one side of the road. The four-wheeler involved in the incident was found to be a Mahendra XUV vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 EB 1126. The women were on the two-wheeler bearing AS 02 AH 9929. Police detained the driver of the 4-wheeler, identified as Kumud Bodo, who was found to be driving in an inebriated condition. The driver of the 2-wheeler, Kunti Das from Sivasagar, was killed on the spot, while the pillion rider, Mamoni Bora from Nagaon, passed away at a hospital after she was evacuated for medical attention.

