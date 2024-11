Staff reporter

Guwahati: A team of Gorchuk Police Station under West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) intercepted a car (AS01DA6699) at a special check-post on NH27, foiling an attempt to smuggle 41.92 kilograms of ganja. The operation resulted in the arrest of two smugglers: Md Biki Ali (40) from Baihata Chariali and Gautam Boro (39) from Goreswar. Legal action has been initiated against the accused.

