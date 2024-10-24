A Tribute to Swarna Lata Kalita

Swarna Lata Kalita, a socially active, pious and popular resident of Santipath, Bakulnagar, Jalukbari, left for her heavenly abode on October 18. She was 79. Born in 1944 in the Azara locality of Guwahati, she was the wife of late Sadhu Charan Kalita. A retired headmistress of Maligaon Shankardev Vidyalaya and a beloved teacher, she leaves behind two sons, two daughters, three grandchildren, two sons-in-law, and a host of relatives. She was a strong, independent woman whose principles were admired by everyone around her. A disciplined person, who, despite facing many hardships in life, never wavered from her ideals and principles, and raised her children with great values. She always guided us to do the right things in life and choose the right direction. She always greeted all of us with a smile. She was the epitome of grace and hospitality. She loved to read and was an expert weaver. My mother always believed in simple living and high thinking. She possessed strong principles and determination. This is a very saddening moment not only for her family but for everyone who knew her. Though her soul has departed, her principles, values, and caring nature that touched many will remain with us forever.

— Hima Rani Kalita

