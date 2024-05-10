AHSEC: 84 students secure 100 out of 100 in 18 subjects

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Higher Secondary (HS) results declared by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) today revealed that as many as 84 students secured 100 out of 100 in 18 different subjects. The HS course has as many as 90 different subjects.

According to the results given online by the AHSEC, two candidates secured 100 out of 100 in Accountancy, one candidate secured 100 out of 100 in Agriculture (Dairy Farmer/Floriculture), nine in Arabic, one in Anthropology, two in Beauty and Wellness, five in Business Studies, two in Chemistry, 11 in Computer Science and Application, ten in Economics, two in Education, one in Fine Art, one in Finance, six in Geography, seven in Logic and Philosophy, one in Assamese (MIL), four in Physics, eight in Political Science, ten in Retail Trade, one in Private Security.

