April edition of Axomiya BJP Barta unveiled in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Axomiya BJP Barta for the month of April was unveiled during an event hosted at the party headquarters in the city by the vice president of the state BJP unit Ashok Bhattacharya on Monday. Axomiya BJP Barta is a newsletter of the state unit of the party and this month’s copy is the 4th edition of the same in its 8th year.

State BJP Spokesperson Manoj Baruah, Media Cell Convenor Dewan Dhrubajyoti Maral and several members and workers of the party attended the event. Speaking on the occasion the vice president said that the newsletter has been a tool to share the ideologies of the party with the masses for the past several years. Adding that even though it is a newsletter of the party, articles related to economics, society, culture and other key topics and each of these articles have been aimed at improving our society.

