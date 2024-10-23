Assam: APCC Protests Land Allotment to Adani Group in Umrangso

GUWAHATI: A delegation of Indian National Congress (INC), led by Bhupen Kumar Borah, president, APCC , met Governor of Assam and submitted a memorandum against the Assam Government’s move to allot 9000 bighas of tribal land to Adani Group in Umrangso in Dima Hasao district. Borah urged the Governor to intervene so that the rights and land of indigenous tribal people are not alloted to Adani groups, stated a press release.

